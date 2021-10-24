In Photos: How Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Life has been pretty good for Aaron Rodgers as of late.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback might be playing his final season for the NFC North franchise, but he’s not letting that possibility get in the way of a huge year.

Rodgers and Co. look like a legitimate contender in the NFC. Green Bay improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s dominant win over the Washington Football Team. The Packers topped the Football Team, 24-10, on Sunday.

The Packers quarterback has been through a lot personally and professionally as of late. On the field, he’s had to deal with major questions about his future. Off of it, he’s gotten engaged.

Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley announced their surprise engagement earlier this year. The Packers quarterback appears to be a very happy man.

Rodgers and Woodley reportedly got together at some point in 2020. They got engaged pretty quickly, with Rodgers revealing the news during his MVP acceptance speech.

According to reports, Rodgers was reportedly introduced to Woodley by his ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy in Lake Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron’s betrayal,” Terez Owens reported.

Woodley admitted that she met Rodgers during a pretty crazy time.

“We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I know he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m constantly learning,” Woodley said.

Woodley admitted that Rodgers is even teaching her some football knowledge.

“I guess I haven’t felt any pressure to, but it’s exciting,” Woodley told Seth Meyers. “The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for.

“But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different — I still am always, ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever,’” she admitted. “I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”

Perhaps we’ll be seeing Woodley at a big playoff game at Lambeau Field later this year…

Green Bay will return to the field on Thursday against Arizona.