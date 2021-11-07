In Photos: How Bill Belichick Reportedly Met His Girlfriend

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t talk much about his personal life, but the New England Patriots leader is in a committed relationship.

Belichick has been dating Linda Holliday for several years.

The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend reportedly met at a nightclub. According to Fan Buzz, Belichick and Holliday enjoyed some time together at a night club.

Belichick, being the thoughtful man that he is, sent her a card and flowers the next day:

Back in 2007, a couple of years removed from a divorce with his ex-wife, Belichick and Holliday were at the same Florida night club one night. He was there just having a good time, and she was enjoying a girls night out. As the story goes, the two talked, and Belichick, being the sly guy he is, actually sent flowers to her the following day. “Thanks for the wonderful evening,” the card supposedly read.

That’s well played by Mr. Belichick.

Belichick and Holliday have been spotted at several notable events over the years, including NFL outings and horse races.

Perhaps we’ll see Holliday in the stands at Sunday afternoon’s game.

Carolina is set to host New England at 1 p.m. E.T.