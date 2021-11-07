In Photos: How Bill Belichick Reportedly Met His Girlfriend

The Spun

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t talk much about his personal life, but the New England Patriots leader is in a committed relationship.

Belichick has been dating Linda Holliday for several years.

The New England Patriots head coach and his girlfriend reportedly met at a nightclub. According to Fan Buzz, Belichick and Holliday enjoyed some time together at a night club.

Belichick, being the thoughtful man that he is, sent her a card and flowers the next day:

Back in 2007, a couple of years removed from a divorce with his ex-wife, Belichick and Holliday were at the same Florida night club one night. He was there just having a good time, and she was enjoying a girls night out.

As the story goes, the two talked, and Belichick, being the sly guy he is, actually sent flowers to her the following day.

“Thanks for the wonderful evening,” the card supposedly read.

That’s well played by Mr. Belichick.

Linda Holliday, the girlfriend of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Belichick and Holliday have been spotted at several notable events over the years, including NFL outings and horse races.

bill belichick and his longtime girlfriend linda holliday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Linda Holliday talk with the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick at the Preakness.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 18: (L-R) Debby Clarke Belichick, Bill Belichick and Belinda Stronach at The Stronach Group Chalet at the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Track on May 18, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Perhaps we’ll see Holliday in the stands at Sunday afternoon’s game.

Carolina is set to host New England at 1 p.m. E.T.

