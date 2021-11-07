In Photos: How Tom Brady Reportedly Met His Wife, Gisele

Tom Brady is one of the greatest champions in sports history, but the legendary NFL quarterback does a lot of winning off the field, too.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen since 2009.

Brady, who previously had a child with Bridget Moynahan, has two kids with Gisele. The happy couple has enjoyed a lot of success together over the years.

From New England to Tampa Bay, Brady and Bundchen have experienced a lot together.

Tom and Gisele reportedly met through friends in 2006.

According to Bundchen, it was essentially love at first sight.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” she recalled to Vogue in 2009. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Brady and Bundchen got engaged in 2009. Following a brief engagement, the couple was married in February of 2009.

The rest, of course, is history.

Brady is currently aiming to win his eighth Super Bowl – his second in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are off today, but return to the field on Sunday against Washington.