In Photos: How Tom Brady Reportedly Met His Wife, Gisele

Gisele Bündchen congratulating Tom Brady after the Super Bowl.ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is one of the greatest champions in sports history, but the legendary NFL quarterback does a lot of winning off the field, too.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen since 2009.

Brady, who previously had a child with Bridget Moynahan, has two kids with Gisele. The happy couple has enjoyed a lot of success together over the years.

From New England to Tampa Bay, Brady and Bundchen have experienced a lot together.

tom brady and his wife, gisele, celebrate after the super bowl

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom and Gisele reportedly met through friends in 2006.

According to Bundchen, it was essentially love at first sight.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” she recalled to Vogue in 2009. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brady and Bundchen got engaged in 2009. Following a brief engagement, the couple was married in February of 2009.

Tom Brady and Gisele dressed up at an event.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

The rest, of course, is history.

Brady is currently aiming to win his eighth Super Bowl – his second in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are off today, but return to the field on Sunday against Washington.

