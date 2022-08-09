In Photos: Meet The New Wife Of Lance Armstrong

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: (L-R) Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Babes for Boobs live auction benefiting Susan G. Komen LA at El Rey Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Babes for Boobs) Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

After dating for roughly 14 years, Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen finally tied the knot.

On Tuesday, the newlywed couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Armstrong posted a heartfelt caption on social media that detailed just how important his relationship has been.

"Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," Armstrong wrote. "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears. Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Anna, who has been described as Lance's "absolute rock," has always been so supportive of her husband.

Last October, she had a lengthy post on Instagram about Armstrong's battle with cancer.

Even though Armstrong's cycling career is a thing of the past, he's found other ways to spend his free time, like participating in yoga.

Lance and Anna have two children together. Photos of their family adventures have been shared on Instagram over the past few years.

This is Armstrong's second marriage. In 1998, he got married to Kristin Richard.