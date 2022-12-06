In Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Andrew Luck

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Andrew Luck and Nicole Pechanec attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Earlier Tuesday morning, ESPN's Seth Wickersham published a piece on Andrew Luck, in which the former NFL star quarterback finally spoke publicly on his decision to retire.

In the article, Luck admitted that putting public pressure on his girlfriend Nicole partly led to his exit.

From the piece:

Nicole witnessed it all, his longtime girlfriend who sometimes felt reduced to a silo in a siloed life. They had met at Stanford, after Luck got her number by pretending to have lost his cell phone and asking her to call it. She was independent and focused on her own aspirations, first earning her MBA at Indiana University and later working as a television producer. But Andrew simply decided her role and decided that she needed to be out of the spotlight. "I had no place," she says. Nicole got used to people acknowledging her only to ask for a photo of her boyfriend. "I didn't want to be a public figure, but that was part of the job," Luck says. "So why would I subject her to it? But we never had that conversation. I made the decision for her."

The pair married in a private ceremony in 2019 in the Czech Republic. A former collegiate gymnast, Nicole competed on the international stage as well.

She eventually went on to work for NBC Sports and ESPN.

The pair has one daughter, Lucy, together with another on the way in just a few months.