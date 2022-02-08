In Photos: Tony Romo’s Dating History Before Getting Married

The Spun

Tony Romo on the sideline with a headset on.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is a happily married man. Romo married Candice Crawford, the brother of actor Chace Crawford, back in 2011. The happy couple has three children together.

Before getting married, though, Tony enjoyed the dating life.

The Dallas Cowboys star was often in the gossip pages for his dating history. He dated some pretty famous women, too.

Here’s who Tony reportedly dated before getting married to his wife, Candice.





Jessica Simpson

Tony dated the famous singer/actress towards the beginning of his days with the Dallas Cowboys. Jessica Simpson was spotted at several Cowboys games in 2007. In fact, Jessica was reportedly on the infamous Cabo trip prior to the Cowboys’ loss to the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

The Cowboys quarterback and the A-list celebrity dated for about two years before breaking up.

Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo at a golf tournament.



Carrie Underwood

Romo had a thing for blondes, it appears. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and the country music star reportedly dated in 2007, though they never confirmed it.

Carrie Underwood married former NHL player Mike Fisher in 2010.







It’s now the offseason for Romo, as NBC has the Super Bowl this year. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster will be back on the air at the start of the 2022 regular season.

