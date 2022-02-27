In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week.

The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from ESPN.

The former Dallas Cowboys star will now have his weekends open, too, as he’ll only be calling Monday night games. That means more time for family.

Here’s a quick look at Aikman’s dating history over the years.

Catherine Mooty

Aikman and Catherine got married in 2017. The NFL legend and the business woman dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.

There’s been some speculation about the current status of their relationship.

Abigail Klein

Aikman and Klein, an actress, were linked together back in 2012. She’s a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader turned actress.

Rhonda Worthey

Aikman married Worthey in 2000. The couple was together for more than a decade, before getting divorced in 2011.

They have two children together.

Sandra Bullock

Yes, Aikman reportedly dated the Hollywood actress back in the 1990s. Aikman was with the iconic actress for several years, though they never confirmed their relationship.

***

Aikman will reportedly be making his ESPN debut at the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.