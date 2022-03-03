Malik Willis is looking to impress potential employers during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. His best moment didn’t occur in a drill or interview, but instead outside Lucas Oil Stadium where the Liberty quarterback didn’t realize anyone was watching.

Ryan Lacey spotted Willis helping someone in need on a sidewalk. He recorded and shared the video that has quickly gone viral.

Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022

The 22-year-old earned more glowing reviews from this video than any 40-yard dash time could yield.

“What a special human being,” Jon Helmkamp of the New York Post said. “This is the kind of leader, the kind that leads by example, that a franchise will want leading their team.”

QB1. What a special human being. This is the kind of leader, the kind that leads by example, that a franchise will want leading their team. https://t.co/X6gmg3Nvq3 — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) March 3, 2022

“More powerful than any team interview,” Sports Illustrated‘s Andrew Brandt wrote. (Though for what it’s worth, ESPN’s Matt Miller reported that Willis’ interviews are also going “very well.”)

More powerful than any team interview.. https://t.co/kxAZ9QOU9b — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 3, 2022

“Character is all about how you act when you feel nobody is watching you,” one fan tweeted in praise of Willis.

Character is all about how you act when you feel nobody is watching you. A young man giving his own belongings to someone in need. #character @malikwillis could have easily walked by as he’s in town for the @nfl combine. https://t.co/zYUxG5jRy8 — Cory Cameron (@coryjcameron) March 3, 2022

Other fans are excited to see what his future holds after seeing Willis’ generosity on display.

Going to an make a NFL team very lucky with high character like this https://t.co/fGOaq4Q3fN — CoachLudewig (@CoachLudewig) March 3, 2022

This is awesome man, kudos to this kid for being a straight up good guy. Hoping he gets drafted as high as he can. https://t.co/ME77F2HDA7 — Sebas (@M_Seb26) March 3, 2022

I love this guy. He’s next up. Gonna be way better than anyone possibly thinks. Future all-pro caliber QB easily. https://t.co/9GSxZgPimz — zak (@zakcooop) March 3, 2022

Willis is quickly establishing a fan club within the NFL community. He could rise up draft boards if teams walk away from the combine as impressed as the rest of us.