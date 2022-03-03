The Spun

Incredible Malik Willis Video Going Viral: NFL Fans React

Malik Willis on the field for Liberty.MOBILE, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 18: Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames reacts during the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Malik Willis is looking to impress potential employers during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. His best moment didn’t occur in a drill or interview, but instead outside Lucas Oil Stadium where the Liberty quarterback didn’t realize anyone was watching.

Ryan Lacey spotted Willis helping someone in need on a sidewalk. He recorded and shared the video that has quickly gone viral.

The 22-year-old earned more glowing reviews from this video than any 40-yard dash time could yield.

“What a special human being,” Jon Helmkamp of the New York Post said. “This is the kind of leader, the kind that leads by example, that a franchise will want leading their team.”

“More powerful than any team interview,” Sports Illustrated‘s Andrew Brandt wrote. (Though for what it’s worth, ESPN’s Matt Miller reported that Willis’ interviews are also going “very well.”)

“Character is all about how you act when you feel nobody is watching you,” one fan tweeted in praise of Willis.

Other fans are excited to see what his future holds after seeing Willis’ generosity on display.

Willis is quickly establishing a fan club within the NFL community. He could rise up draft boards if teams walk away from the combine as impressed as the rest of us.

