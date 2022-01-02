Look: Incredible Scene At The Rose Bowl Saturday Night

Fans at the Rose Bowl held a touching tribute for two slain Utah football players on Saturday. During a break between the third and fourth quarters, fans put their cell phone flashlights on in memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Break between the third and the fourth, phone flashlights on. pic.twitter.com/ku8QIy9yNd — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 2, 2022

The two Utes players tragically died nine months apart. Utah dubbed the tribute a “Moment of Loudness.” And they’ve been doing it all season between the third and fourth quarters at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The team announced plans to carry on the Moment of Loudness at the Rose Bowl on Twitter ahead of the game.

“To the Utah Football Family,” the school tweeted. “The Moment of Loudness is coming to the [Rose Bowl]. It will take place either at the last break in the 3rd quarter or the first break in the 4th quarter. For A Lowe and Ty, let’s make this the loudest one yet.”

FANS! We have an idea, but we need your help! If you’re watching the game from home, we’d love you to turn on your phone lights, and have a moment of loudness at home! Film it, and tweet your video at us on Saturday during the game! #22forever ♥️🌹 https://t.co/oIBJMBiBER — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 31, 2021

Utah’s football program has found a way to unite through the grief of losing two beloved members of their team.

Sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe was fatally killed in a Salt Lake City shooting at a house party back in September. Prior to that, Lowe chose to honor his teammate and friend Ty Jordan by wearing his No. 22. Jordan was killed by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot.

Now 90,000 people flashed their lights in honor of the two young men gone way too soon.