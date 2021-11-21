Look: Incredible Video Of Eagles Fan Is Going Viral

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a certain reputation around the NFL. In the “City of Brotherly Love,” that love usually doesn’t extend to opposing teams or officials.

In this case, one of the Philly faithful wasn’t happy with a call made by the referees.

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave broke through the line and popped Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian as he released the ball. The bang-bang play resulted in a roughing the passer call and classic Eagles fan moment.

Javon Hargrave flagged for roughing the passer on Trevor Siemian Bit of a weak penalty, IMO, but I can see how it was called. He came in a bit high. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 21, 2021

My new best friend. She is every Eagles fan. https://t.co/LjjKvWXTJr — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 21, 2021

You don’t need to be a professional lip-reader to understand this one. She got her message across pretty strongly.

Luckily for her and the rest of the Eagles fans, Philadelphia rolled to an easy win over the Saints.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts made it happen all day on the ground. The mobile quarterback ran for 69 yards and three touchdowns. Philadelphia as a team ran for 242 yards in the win.

It looks like Nick Sirianni and the Eagles are starting to put some things together. The team’s second-year signal-caller is playing well and the team’s won three of its last four. Philadelphia is averaging 38 points in its last three wins.

The Eagles currently sit at 5-6 on the year with five NFC East opponents left on the schedule.