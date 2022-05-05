Indiana Basketball Reportedly Scheduling Major Las Vegas Game

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 27: The Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform during the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Assembly Hall on November 27, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indiana basketball is reportedly heading to Vegas this upcoming season.

According to a report, the Hoosiers will play a game in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 of this upcoming season. Their opponent? One of the West Coast's top programs.

Indiana will reportedly take on the Arizona Wildcats at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas on Dec. 10.

"NEWS: Arizona and Indiana are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site game on December 10th at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources," said Jon Rothstein.

Indiana took a big step forward last season in Mike Woodson's second year with the program. The Hoosiers finished 21,14 and 9-11 in conference play, earning an invite to the Big Dance in the process.

Woodson's squad beat Nevada 66-58 in the play-in game, but wound up losing to Saint Mary's 82-53 in the Round of 64.

Arizona, meanwhile, had Final Four aspirations but couldn't even make it out of the Sweet 16. The Wildcats fell to the Houston Cougars, who lost only a round later to the Villanova Wildcats.

Arizona and Indiana will meet in Vegas on Dec. 10.