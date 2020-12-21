The Spun

Former Big Ten Athletic Director Goes Off On The Conference

A field view of Indiana players in a game.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers run onto the field in support of Coy Cronk #54 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A former Indiana Hoosiers athletic director went off on the conference following his school’s disappointing bowl game destination.

Indiana was the second-best team in the Big Ten Conference this season. The Hoosiers went 6-1, with their lone loss coming to No. 3 Ohio State on the road by seven points.

Tom Allen’s team is not going to a New Year’s Six Bowl game, though. Instead, Indiana is heading to the Outback Bowl to take on 4-5 Ole Miss. Northwestern, meanwhile, gets to go to the Citrus Bowl to face Auburn.

“It was explained to me, not necessarily to my satisfaction..” Allen said of the bowl decision. “This team has done everything I’ve asked them to do. A chance to play in a bowl game with these guys, I’m not going to let anything distract from that.”

Former Indiana athletic director Fred Glass was less PC with his comments. Glass ripped the Big Ten for its “old boy” network that allegedly wants to prevent the Hoosiers from being good at football.

Here are his comments, via Zach Osterman:

It’s understandable for Indiana to be frustrated, but the Hoosiers are far from the only team upset this bowl season.

Hopefully the bowl game structure (conference affiliations, contracts, guaranteed spots, etc. ) can be adjusted in significant fashion moving forward.


