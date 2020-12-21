Former Big Ten Athletic Director Goes Off On The Conference

A former Indiana Hoosiers athletic director went off on the conference following his school’s disappointing bowl game destination.

Indiana was the second-best team in the Big Ten Conference this season. The Hoosiers went 6-1, with their lone loss coming to No. 3 Ohio State on the road by seven points.

Tom Allen’s team is not going to a New Year’s Six Bowl game, though. Instead, Indiana is heading to the Outback Bowl to take on 4-5 Ole Miss. Northwestern, meanwhile, gets to go to the Citrus Bowl to face Auburn.

“It was explained to me, not necessarily to my satisfaction..” Allen said of the bowl decision. “This team has done everything I’ve asked them to do. A chance to play in a bowl game with these guys, I’m not going to let anything distract from that.”

Former Indiana athletic director Fred Glass was less PC with his comments. Glass ripped the Big Ten for its “old boy” network that allegedly wants to prevent the Hoosiers from being good at football.

Here are his comments, via Zach Osterman:

Fred Glass, who stressed at the top that he wasn’t speaking as an affiliate of IU, had some things to say about IU’s bowl fate and everything else that happened today. #iufb pic.twitter.com/AUdg9xilO7 — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 20, 2020

It’s understandable for Indiana to be frustrated, but the Hoosiers are far from the only team upset this bowl season.

Hopefully the bowl game structure (conference affiliations, contracts, guaranteed spots, etc. ) can be adjusted in significant fashion moving forward.