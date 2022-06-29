Indianapolis Colts Announce Decision On Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on September 21, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There will be a lot of fresh faces to the Indianapolis Colts roster in 2022. And the team has made their decision on how many chances fans will get to see them in training camp.

On Thursday, the Colts announced that they will hold 16 open practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana - 20 miles north of their home city of Indianapolis. Camp opens July 27 and will run through August 18.

In a statement, Colts vice chair Kalen Jackson expressed excitement for the team returning to camp after two years of mandatory COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Westfield and Grand Park for another summer of Colts Training Camp,” Jackson said, via ProFootballTalk. “After two years of living with strict health protocols, we’re so happy this year’s Training Camp will resemble camps of the past when it comes to fan activities and player interaction.”

All but one of the practices will start at noon.

The Indianapolis Colts' training camp itinerary will include a few joint practices with the Detroit Lions on August 17 and 18. They will face off in the preseason on August 20.

Heading into 2022, the Colts have a new starting quarterback for the fifth year in a row. Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will be under center to start the season, taking over for the recently-traded Carson Wentz.

The Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2022, losing the final two games of the regular season - including to the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars - to fall out of contention.

We'll see if this year's Colts can succeed where last year's failed.