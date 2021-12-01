Indianapolis Colts Get Promising News On DeForest Buckner

Despite what looked to be a potentially serious knee injury during Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Colts star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner expects to suit up for this week’s game against the Houston Texans.

If Buckner does take the field this weekend, he’ll be playing through a hyperextended knee.

“I plan on playing this Sunday,” the All-Pro DT said, per Colts insider Zak Keefer.

DeForest Buckner: “I plan on playing this Sunday.” Said he hyperextended his knee vs the Bucs. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 1, 2021

In the closing minutes of the first half during Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Bucs, Buckner went down with a scary looking knee injury. After sitting out for the remainder of the first half, the veteran defender returned to the field and played the entirety of the second half. Despite his injury, he played more than 70% of defensive snaps and added another sack to his 5.5 season total.

Earlier this week, Buckner was listed as day-to-day with this injury. But with today’s encouraging update, his status for Sunday’s game seems all but confirmed.

Through his six-year NFL career, Buckner has missed just two games (one with injury, one with COVID-19). He never missed a game during his four-year collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks.

The Colts will kickoff against the Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.