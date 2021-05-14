The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Indianapolis Colts Release Player 2 Days After His Birthday

An Indianapolis Colts helmet sitting on the field.5 Nov 2000: A general view of the Indianapolis Colts helmet after the game against the Chicago Bears at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Colts 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

The NFL can be a cruel business — and it certainly was for former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Roderic Teamer Jr. on Friday morning. Earlier today, the franchise announced Teamer’s release via the daily transaction report.

Of course there’s never a good time to lose a job, but this news came on a pretty ruthless date. Just two days ago, Teamer celebrated his 24th birthday.

After going undrafted in 2019, Teamer was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent. Through his rookie season, the former Tulane standout logged 40 tackles, one sack and one interception through seven games and six starts.

Following his solid debut year, Teamer participated in the Chargers offseason program and spring training. But, before his second NFL season could begin, he was suspended for the first four games after violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. As a result, the CB didn’t notch any time on the field in 2020.

Teamer was originally signed to the Colts’ roster as a reserve/future contract on Jan. 10 of this year.

Indianapolis is currently set at the cornerback position with former All-Pro DB Xavier Rhodes and four-year starter Kenny Moore returning in 2021. Prior to his release, Teamer was listed fourth on the left CB depth chart behind Moore, Rock Ya-Sin and Isiah Rodgers.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.