Indianapolis Colts Release Player 2 Days After His Birthday

The NFL can be a cruel business — and it certainly was for former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Roderic Teamer Jr. on Friday morning. Earlier today, the franchise announced Teamer’s release via the daily transaction report.

We have waived CB Roderic Teamer — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2021

Of course there’s never a good time to lose a job, but this news came on a pretty ruthless date. Just two days ago, Teamer celebrated his 24th birthday.

24 tomorrow.. yuck — Roderic Teamer, Jr. (@RoddyPiper_) May 11, 2021

After going undrafted in 2019, Teamer was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent. Through his rookie season, the former Tulane standout logged 40 tackles, one sack and one interception through seven games and six starts.

Following his solid debut year, Teamer participated in the Chargers offseason program and spring training. But, before his second NFL season could begin, he was suspended for the first four games after violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. As a result, the CB didn’t notch any time on the field in 2020.

Teamer was originally signed to the Colts’ roster as a reserve/future contract on Jan. 10 of this year.

Indianapolis is currently set at the cornerback position with former All-Pro DB Xavier Rhodes and four-year starter Kenny Moore returning in 2021. Prior to his release, Teamer was listed fourth on the left CB depth chart behind Moore, Rock Ya-Sin and Isiah Rodgers.