Indianapolis Reportedly Makes Decision On Hosting AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL approved the idea of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game on Friday. However, the league has not yet found a venue for this potential matchup.

It was reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal that Lucas Oil Stadium was at the top of the NFL's wish list.

The city of Indianapolis turned down a chance to host a neutral-site AFC Championship Game due to scheduling conflicts.

City officials said a national volleyball tournament is already locked in this January at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It would've been really tough for Indianapolis to accommodate those traveling for the Central Zone Invitational and the AFC Championship Game around the same time.

Chris Gahl, the executive vice president of Visit Indy, discussed this matter.

“After the NFL reached out to the Colts to explore the possibility of Indy hosting the AFC Championship as a neutral site, the Capital Improvement Board and Visit Indy quickly touched base with … Capitol Sports Volleyball, which has grown each and every year it has been in the city,” Gahl told the Indianapolis Business Journal. “With 30,000 volleyball players, families and fans coming in to spend the same weekend for the event [as the championship game], based on timing, that event had to stay in place as it was.”

The NFL will have to search elsewhere for a neutral-site venue.