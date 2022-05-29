Indy 500 Fans Are Furious With Local Blackout Rules

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: A general view of the start of the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The wider sports world is getting to enjoy the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on NBC's nationally-televised broadcast. But local blackout rules are in effect, much to the dismay of local residents.

The Indy 500 is being blacked out in the Indianapolis metro area. TV blackouts usually occur when ticket sales to the event aren't high enough.

Fortunately for the local fans, the race is still available on NBC's Peacock streaming service. But anyone who doesn't know that or doesn't have access to it is flat out of luck.

Indy 500 fans are fuming at how ridiculous the blackout rules are. Some find it dumb that fans can watch it from 500 miles away, but not 20 miles from the event.

Others pointed out that race organizers have bragged that it's the highest-attended Indy 500 in 20 years - but they're still blacking it out.

Blackouts make a little bit more sense for NFL, MLB and NBA games when attendance is low. But for annual events like the Indy 500, it's downright terrible.

The Indy 500 is arguably more synonymous with the city of Indianapolis than the Colts, Pacers or Butler Bulldogs.

It doesn't make sense for an event like this to not be televised to as many people in the country as possible - but especially to those in the city where it takes place.

Do blackout rules need to change for the Indy 500?