Initial Autopsy Released For NHL Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

The sports world was stunned today to learn of the tragic passing of 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. While it may be a long time before we fully understand what happened, the results of his initial autopsy may explain it.

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Kivlenieks death was the result of a “percussive injury” caused by extreme force to his heart and lung. The extreme force was the result of a fireworks explosion during a mishap at a holiday party in Novi, Michigan.

Kivlenieks was reportedly trying to get out of a hot tub when the accident occurred. He slipped and hit his head on the concrete, causing another injury.

Paramedics arrived five minutes after the 911 call went out and Kivlenieks was transported to a nearby hospital. But he soon passed away.

No other injuries from the party were reported.

Matiss Kivlenieks started his professional playing career in his native Latvia as a teenager before trying his hand at North American hockey. After years in minor hockey leagues, he finally got his NHL chance with the Blue Jackets in 2017.

Kivlenieks would play eight games for the Blue Jackets, earning a notable win against the New York Rangers in 2020.

At the international level, Kivlenieks was a regular for the junior team and went on to start for Latvia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Our hearts go out to Matiss Kivlenieks’ family and loved ones.