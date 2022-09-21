Initial Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Michigan Released

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines don't play against each other for another two months.

However, that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from enticing fans with an initial betting line. It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes are favored heading into the contest.

By just how much, though, is interesting. Ohio State is currently a 10.5-point favorite over Jim Harbaugh and company.

Ohio State had won eight straight against the Wolverines before Michigan finally found a win last season. Jim Harbaugh's team shocked the football world with a 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes.

This year, Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 26.

Who will get the win?