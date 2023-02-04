Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury.

Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for the playoffs.

Even though he played in those games, he's still not close to 100% but did say he is feeling a little bit better.

“It’s better now,” Johnson said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "That first game was going to be a challenge. "And honestly, that second game was a challenge. But after that initial contact, I was good. I had better confidence in the second round.”

He's also set to play in the Super Bowl next week against the Kansas City Chiefs as the Eagles try and win their second Lombardi Trophy.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.