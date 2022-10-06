Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying.

However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit.

Brady's should was in an awkward angle at the time, but he seems to be just fine before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was spotted throwing passes today and then announced his status for the game.

"I’ll be there Sunday," Brady said via Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

It's not surprising to see Brady toughing out an injury in what could be the final season of his NFL career. He battled a finger injury earlier in the season, but that didn't stop him from seeing the field.

He and the Buccaneers look to improve to 3-2 on Sunday afternoon against the 2-2 Falcons.