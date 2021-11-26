Injury Diagnosis For Bills CB Tre’Davious White Revealed

The Buffalo Bills’ worst fears have been realized regarding the injury to star cornerback Tre’Davious White.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, MRI testing has revealed that the Bills’ secondary leader suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Sources: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. A crushing blow for Buffalo’s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

In the second quarter of yesterday’s blowout win over New Orleans, White went down with a non-contact injury while defending Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway. After laying on the ground in some clear pain, the former All-Pro defender was able to walk off under his own power.

The loss of White is a significant blow to the Bills’ defensive unit. Through 11 games this year, the star corner logged 41 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defended and one interception. With White as a leader in the secondary, the Bills rank second in passing defense with just 178.5 yards allowed per game.

When White went down during last night’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Saints, he was replaced by backup corner Dane Jackson. That will likely be the case moving forward as well.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they will be tasked with a matchup against Mac Jones and the red-hot Patriots offense in Week 13.