Injury Diagnosis For Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Revealed

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant for several games, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Per Haynes, the "Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and will be evaluated week-to-week."

Morant's injury occurred late in Friday night's game vs. the Thunder after appearing to get his foot tangled with OKC's Luguentz Dort during a rebound battle.

The former second overall pick immediately collapsed to the ground and had to be helped off the floor with the assistance of the Grizzlies training staff.

The potentially scary injury was all the more worrisome considering how Morant has been playing since the NBA season tipped off. The 23-year-old is off to the best start of his young career, averaging career-highs in points (28.6), assists (7.1) and rebounds (6.2).

Last season Memphis went 20-5 without Ja in the lineup, so they're no strangers to adapting to playing without their lead guard out on the floor.