Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation.

The Suns’ star will reportedly miss a “few games” with this left hamstring injury. The issue is considered to be minor, but the team is looking to “err on the side of caution” with much of the 2021-22 season still ahead of them.

As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

Prior to his exit from the game, Booker had 10 points on 4/9 shooting from the field. Playing in each of the Suns’ 21 games so far this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 23.2 points per game.

Though the departure of Booker certainly took some air out of the sails during last night’s highly-anticipated matchup, the Suns were still able to get the job done in his absence. Without its leading scorer, Phoenix powered through the second half to claim a 104-96 victory.

With last night’s win, the Suns notched their 17 straight win and overtook the Warriors for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Likely without Devin Booker for the entire contest this time, the Suns (18-3) will rematch the Warriors (18-3) in yet another highly-anticipated matchup on Friday night.