Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Cavaliers Guard Rajon Rando

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for two weeks due to a sprained toe injury, per multiple reports.

He’d already been ruled out for tomorrow night’s game against the Washington Wizards before this more long-term diagnosis was made.

Just as he has for the past few seasons of his 19-year NBA career, Rondo has bounced around on multiple teams this year. Starting the 2021-22 season with his second career stint on the Los Angeles Lakers, the 36-year-old guard was traded to the Cavs as part of a three-team deal including the New York Knicks back in January.

Rondo has appeared in 14 games for Cleveland, averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 assists per game. In last night’s 106-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he collected 12 points and nine assists through 26 minutes on the court.

This injury diagnosis for Ronda puts the Cavs in a difficult spot when it comes to depth at the point guard position. First-year All Star Darius Garland continues to miss games with persistent back issues and Caris LeVert is out for the next 1-2 weeks with a foot injury.

Reserve PG Brandon Goodwin, who’s started just three games for Cleveland this year, will continue to see increased minutes in Rondo’s absence.