The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Cavaliers Guard Rajon Rando

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 11: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for two weeks due to a sprained toe injury, per multiple reports.

He’d already been ruled out for tomorrow night’s game against the Washington Wizards before this more long-term diagnosis was made.

Just as he has for the past few seasons of his 19-year NBA career, Rondo has bounced around on multiple teams this year. Starting the 2021-22 season with his second career stint on the Los Angeles Lakers, the 36-year-old guard was traded to the Cavs as part of a three-team deal including the New York Knicks back in January.

Rondo has appeared in 14 games for Cleveland, averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 assists per game. In last night’s 106-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he collected 12 points and nine assists through 26 minutes on the court.

This injury diagnosis for Ronda puts the Cavs in a difficult spot when it comes to depth at the point guard position. First-year All Star Darius Garland continues to miss games with persistent back issues and Caris LeVert is out for the next 1-2 weeks with a foot injury.

Reserve PG Brandon Goodwin, who’s started just three games for Cleveland this year, will continue to see increased minutes in Rondo’s absence.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.