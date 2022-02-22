Injury Diagnosis Revealed For USMNT Star Weston McKennie

The U.S. Men’s National Team suffered another significant blow.

Weston McKennie exited in the closing minutes of Juventus’ 1-1 Champions League draw with Villarreal. He struggled to put any weight on the injured leg before teammates helped carry him off the field.

Juventus confirm Weston McKennie will need a scan on a left-ankle injury. The American came off 81 minutes into Juventus' draw with Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/yvVDnVekiS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed initial fears by reporting a rupture in the star midfielder’s left foot.

Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has suffered the rupture of 2d and 3d metatarsal of his left foot, after tonight injury vs Villarreal. ⚠️🇺🇸 #UCL @CBSSportsGolazo Bad news for Juventus and United States national team. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2022

According to Marcello Chirico, McKennie is expected to miss at least two months. This comes just four weeks before the USMNT begins their last set of World Cup qualifiers and days after Gio Reyna suffered a thigh injury that’s expected to sideline him for two weeks.

The U.S. have three matches remaining against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica to maintain a top-three placement in the Concacaf standings. They’re currently tied with Mexico for second place with 21 points.

McKennie’s injury also puts the rest of his season for Juventus in question. Both the USMNT and Juventus will surely miss the dynamic 23-year-old during his length recovery timetable.