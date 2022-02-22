The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Revealed For USMNT Star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie vs Costa RicaCOLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 13: Weston McKennie #8 of the USA chases down a ball during a game between Costa Rica and USMNT at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The U.S. Men’s National Team suffered another significant blow.

Weston McKennie exited in the closing minutes of Juventus’ 1-1 Champions League draw with Villarreal. He struggled to put any weight on the injured leg before teammates helped carry him off the field.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed initial fears by reporting a rupture in the star midfielder’s left foot.

According to Marcello Chirico, McKennie is expected to miss at least two months. This comes just four weeks before the USMNT begins their last set of World Cup qualifiers and days after Gio Reyna suffered a thigh injury that’s expected to sideline him for two weeks.

The U.S. have three matches remaining against Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica to maintain a top-three placement in the Concacaf standings. They’re currently tied with Mexico for second place with 21 points.

McKennie’s injury also puts the rest of his season for Juventus in question. Both the USMNT and Juventus will surely miss the dynamic 23-year-old during his length recovery timetable.

