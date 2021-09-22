Injury Report Is Out For Texans vs. Panthers Game

This week’s Thursday night matchup will feature a healthy 2-0 Carolina Panthers squad vs. an injury-ridden Houston Texans roster.

After Wednesday’s practice, the final injury report for both teams was released.

Injury report for Thursday night’s Panthers-Texans game: pic.twitter.com/ZwKYMQg6e8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

After notching a DNP on Monday, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was removed from the injury report and placed on IR with a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will take the field in his place.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), defensive back Terrance Mitchell (concussion) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) all collected DNP play designations throughout the week and have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Linebacker Kamu Grugler-Hill (knee) and defensive back Justin Reid (knee), both Tuesday additions to the injury report, are questionable to suit up tomorrow.

Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is the only Carolina player to be ruled out for tomorrow night. No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn is the most notable player on the team’s injury report this week, but the rookie corner was a full participant in today’s practice despite his back injury.

The Panthers will kickoff against the Texans in Houston tomorrow night at 8:20 p.m. ET.