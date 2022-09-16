Injury Results Revealed For Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The test results are in for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and they are surprising to say the least.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. Staley said that Herbert is day-to-day with the injury.

But there's a major disconnect from what the injury actually is and what the recovery time would likely be. As anyone with damage to their rib cartilage would tell you firsthand, injuries like that take months, sometimes up to half a year to fully recover.

So unless Herbert's rib cartilage fracture is so minor that it just barely meets the definition of the diagnosis, it will be a medical miracle if he's not in constant pain for the rest of the season.

But maybe Justin Herbert is the kind of physical specimen who can endure that kind of an injury. He was, after all, able to finish yesterday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, even leading them within a few minutes of potentially tying or winning the game.

That said, Herbert is risking an awful lot if he continues to play through an injury like that. Any future hits to his midsection like the one he suffered last night could have severe consequences if not managed properly.

Hopefully Herbert is getting the right medical advice.

Will Justin Herbert miss any games this season?