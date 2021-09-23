There’s An Injury Situation To Monitor With Damien Harris

New England Patriots RB1 Damien Harris was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a finger injury. And while the issue isn’t expected to keep the third-year back out of their Week 3 matchup against the Saints on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Mike Reiss says this is a “situation to monitor” heading into Thursday’s practice.

Harris has served as the team’s lead back so far this season, notching a team-high 67 snaps and 39 rushing attempts.

A finger injury was deemed significant enough to limit RB Damien Harris in practice Wednesday. This will be a situation to monitor Thursday. Patriots RB snaps through 2 weeks: 🏈 Harris: 67

🏈 James White: 57

🏈 Rhamondre Stevenson: 5

🏈 J.J. Taylor: 5

🏈 Brandon Bolden: 2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 23, 2021

Harris is coming off a solid performance in the Pats’ first win of the season this past Sunday. Dominating the New England rushing game with 23 carries, the 24-year-old RB collected 62 yards and a touchdown — including the NFL’s unquestioned power run of the year so far.

James White was the team’s next leading rusher with just 12 yards on four carries.

DAMIEN HARRIS WOULD NOT BE DENIED 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/py8rHqT19A — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2021

The Patriots have leaned pretty heavily on Harris as they get rookie quarterback Mac Jones acclimated to the NFL game. And they’ll certainly need him again for this weekend’s matchup against a stout Saints’ defensive line.

Thursday’s official injury report will be released later today.

Stay tuned for updates on Harris’ finger injury as we inch closer towards the 1-1 Patriots’ third game of the year.