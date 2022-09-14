Injury Update For Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is injured during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fans got nervous when Buccaneers Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans was spotted at Wednesday's practice with his lower leg wrapped up.

But according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, it doesn't appear to be anything too serious.

"Mike Evans has his lower left leg taped today," Laine tweeted. "We’ll see what that’s about in open locker room in a little while or when the injury report comes out later today. This was during the first part of practice that’s devoted to special teams, which is why he’s off to the side."

"...it’s a calf injury for Mike Evans," she later followed up. "Sounds relatively minor. But that’s why it was taped today."

Evans led the Bucs in receiving in the team's Sunday night win over Dallas, bringing in five catches for 71 yards and an unreal touchdown.

Hopefully he'll be good for Tampa's visit to New Orleans in the early window on Sunday.