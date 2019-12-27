Not only did the Lakers lose to the Clipper earlier this week in the battle for Los Angeles, the team suffered a near scare involving LeBron James. The four-time MVP re-aggravated his groin injury after a tough collision with Patrick Beverley.

James remained in the game despite suffering the injury. However, the All-Star forward spent most of the game taking outside jumpers instead of attacking the rim.

Even though Los Angeles had to worry about potentially losing James for a couple of games, it appears he doesn’t want to miss time.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers expect James to travel with the team to Portland to play the Trail Blazers this Saturday.

Good news for the Lakers: LeBron James (groin) is expected to travel with team to Portland and on track to play Saturday, per league sources. More on Inside Pass at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/b31ujfqg8P — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2019

A groin injury kept James out for a considerable time last season. Since he isn’t expected to miss any games this time around, it’s fair to say it’s not too concerning of an injury.

It also helps that Los Angeles had two days off following the Christmas game.

The Lakers will try to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday against the Trail Blazers. We’ll find out then if James is healthy enough to play.

James is having yet another strong season in the NBA, averaging 25.7 points and 10.6 assists per game.