Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game.

Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game.

Smith played the entire first half but couldn't lead the Seahawks down the field on any of his drives. He finished the game going 10-of-18 for 112 yards.

Smith and Drew Lock are in a heated competition for the starting quarterback spot, though Smith looks to have the upper hand right now. He's been on the team longer and is also getting more starting reps since Lock tested positive for COVID-19.

Third-stringer Jacob Eason is set to play the entire second half in Smith's place. So far, the Seahawks have still yet to score and are down 24-0 in the third quarter.

You can watch the rest of this game on ESPN.