The Cleveland Browns are putting up some historic numbers on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but there is some concern for the squad moving forward. Running back Nick Chubb suffered an injury during the contest.

Chubb, attempting to help block for quarterback Baker Mayfield, appears to have had his knee rolled up on in the first half. He was initially ruled questionable to return. That has now been updated – he’s out for the rest of the contest.

It’s unclear whether Cleveland’s decision indicates a serious injury or whether the Browns are in control enough of the contest that they don’t think it’s worth risking his health moving forward.

Either way, it has Cleveland fans concerned. Here’s video of the play Chubb got injured on:

The Nick Chubb possible injury play.pic.twitter.com/rgE5XwuFoK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

Update: Chubb will not return 😭 https://t.co/dfGkZIXicl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020

Through the team’s first three games, Chubb had rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. He’s a major part of the offense.

At the half, Cleveland has a 31-14 lead on Dallas. Chubb had six carries for 43 yards before getting hurt.