Injury Update For Washington Football Team’s Chase Young

Washington Football Team standout rookie Chase Young has unfortunately left this afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent injury.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been a force through the first two weeks of the regular season. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has very much lived up to his NFL Draft hype.

Unfortunately, Young appeared to suffer a lower-body injury on Sunday afternoon against the Browns.

Julie Donaldson of the Washington Football Team reported that Young looked visibly upset on the sideline following the injury.

“Chase Young limping on the sideline heading to the locker room. He is clearly upset,” she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Young has since been ruled OUT for the game. He has a groin injury, according to the Washington Football Team.

OUT with a groin injury. https://t.co/zokVFiDGje — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) September 27, 2020

This is a very tough blow to a Washington Football Team looking to get its second win of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Washington has looked good early, though. The Football Team is leading Cleveland, 7-3, midway through the second half on Sunday afternoon.

While Young might be out today, hopefully the injury is nothing serious in the long term. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has already looked like a special NFL player.