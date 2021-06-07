Insane Slow-Motion Video Of Simone Biles Is Going Viral

Another day, more history made for Simone Biles.

The 24-year-old United States gymnastics star won her seventh national championship on Sunday. Biles won her seventh U.S. gymnastics championship this weekend ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, where she will look to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold medals.

Biles’ performance over the weekend was of course stunning, though one particular highlight is standing out.

Timothy Burke tweeted out a slow-motion video of Biles’ floor routine. It’s simply mesmerizing. The slow-motion video has been retweeted more than 26,000 times and liked more than 146,000 times.

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Sports highlight videos don’t get much cooler than that.

Burke provided some details on the technology behind the slow-motion video.

“1080i broadcast to 1080p59.94 using bwdif, arXiv2020-RIFE neural network 16x interpolation,” he tweeted.

workflow: 1080i broadcast to 1080p59.94 using bwdif, arXiv2020-RIFE neural network 16x interpolation. music: Courtney Love (the band) — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Biles will rightfully be among the top athletes at the Tokyo Games this summer. Few athletes in history – if any, really – have dominated their sport more than Biles has dominated gymnastics.

It will be awesome getting to watch Biles go for her second Olympic all-around gold medal later this summer.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23.