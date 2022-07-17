Sports World Reacts To Potential Tony Kornheiser Replacement

SLUG-PH/WILBON&KORNHEISER--DATE-06/24/2004--LOCATION--Washington Post Newsroom--PHOTOGRAPHER-MARVIN JOSEPH/TWP--CAPTION-A photo of Sports columnists Michael Wilbon (left) and Tony Kornheiser photographed in the sports department. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Tony Kornheiser, 74, and Michael Wilbon, 63, still run one of the most successful shows on ESPN: Pardon The Interruption.

However, there's a belief Kornheiser is getting closer to retirement. He's 74 and could decide to walk away from ESPN in the next year or two.

In such a scenario, who will the Worldwide Leader choose to replace him?

One sports media insider has two names in mind: Scott Van Pelt and Pablo Torre.

"Random thought: PTI still gets the best ratings on ESPN but Tony Kornheiser is 74. When the day comes that he wants to hang it up, my top two bets on his replacement would be Scott Van Pelt or Pablo Torre," said Ryan Glasspiegel.

Fans are discussing the options on Twitter this Saturday.

"They need to kill the show when he retires. Nobody is watching Pablo and not sure Mike would want that. Frank is good but not sure he brings enough. Nobody will be as good as Mike and Tony," Roman wrote.

"Pablo would be a tough sell after High Noon flamed out despite Bomani’s star power," said Mike Mulraney.

"They should just end the show when that time comes. It might be called “Pardon The Interruption” but it’s really the Kornheiser and Wilbon show. It’s a steep drop off when even one of them isn’t there. Come up with a new show when these two aren’t a team any longer," a fan commented.

Who would you like to replace Tony Kornheiser when he eventually calls it a career?