Brittney Griner Reportedly Has 1 Main Key Moving Forward

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

After such a long time in Russian prison with very limited contact with the outside world, Brittney Griner is expected to need some adjusting before she's back to her old self again.

According to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, Griner now has her autonomy back after having none for the last 10 months. But in speaking to experts and former detainees, regaining her "sense of agency" will be an important step for readjustment.

"Experts and former detainees tell me that feeling that sense of agency will be an important element in her adjustment; she's had none for almost 10 months," Quinn wrote.

Like anyone in prison, Griner has had virtually all of her day-to-day decisions made for her by prison guards and police officers. Even when in the presence of attorneys and politicians tasked with helping her, her fate was basically out of her own hands.

As bad as that might be in the United States, it's bound to have been as bad or significantly worse in Russia.

We'll find out in the weeks and months to come what the full extent of Brittney Griner's treatment in Russia was like.

Suffice it to say, she probably won't be suiting up for the WNBA season in the next few months - not after the year she just went through.

We hope that Griner is able to make a full recovery from her ordeal.