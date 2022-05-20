Insider Predicts Star Pass Rusher Will Be Traded This Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With summer quickly approaching, NFL training camps are just around the corner. But a lot of high-profile contract situations remain unresolved, and one insider believes that will culminate in a trade involving a top pass rusher.

In a recent feature for CBSSports.com, NFL insider Jason La Canfora said that Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn wants out. La Canfora said that Quinn could be a trade-deadline move - especially if the Bears are as bad as some people predict they'll be.

"I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago – and who could blame him? – and there are a host of interested teams..." La Canfora wrote. "Team is in transition under new management, Quinn is coming off a monster season with 18.5 sacks. He just turned 32 and wants to win, and he is also an absolute steal this season ($13M)...

"If the Bears are as bad as I expect, this will only fester, and he could be the prize of the trade-deadline market if nothing else..."

Quinn joined the Bears in 2020 on a five-year, $70 million deal. He recorded just two sacks in 2020 before posting a whopping 18.5 sacks in 2021 - the most in the NFC.

In 11 NFL seasons, Robert Quinn has 101 sacks and 32 forced fumbles while playing for four different teams. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection.

Last season the Bears went just 6-11 and fired head coach Matt Nagy along with general manager Ryan Pace. It remains to be seen if Quinn is a part of the long-term plans that new head coach Matt Eberflus or general manager Ryan Poles have.

