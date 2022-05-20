Insider Predicts Star Pass Rusher Will Be Traded This Season
With summer quickly approaching, NFL training camps are just around the corner. But a lot of high-profile contract situations remain unresolved, and one insider believes that will culminate in a trade involving a top pass rusher.
In a recent feature for CBSSports.com, NFL insider Jason La Canfora said that Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn wants out. La Canfora said that Quinn could be a trade-deadline move - especially if the Bears are as bad as some people predict they'll be.
"I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago – and who could blame him? – and there are a host of interested teams..." La Canfora wrote. "Team is in transition under new management, Quinn is coming off a monster season with 18.5 sacks. He just turned 32 and wants to win, and he is also an absolute steal this season ($13M)...
"If the Bears are as bad as I expect, this will only fester, and he could be the prize of the trade-deadline market if nothing else..."
Quinn joined the Bears in 2020 on a five-year, $70 million deal. He recorded just two sacks in 2020 before posting a whopping 18.5 sacks in 2021 - the most in the NFC.
In 11 NFL seasons, Robert Quinn has 101 sacks and 32 forced fumbles while playing for four different teams. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection.
Last season the Bears went just 6-11 and fired head coach Matt Nagy along with general manager Ryan Pace. It remains to be seen if Quinn is a part of the long-term plans that new head coach Matt Eberflus or general manager Ryan Poles have.
Will Robert Quinn be traded this year?