Insiders 'Believe' NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired After 1 Year With Team

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Detail view of NFL logo surrounded by snow during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 11, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Buffalo 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Houston Texans could be undergoing another coaching search in the near future if the latest reports are true.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with ownership in the hopes of landing another season. However, people "familiar with the dynamics" of the team "believe" Smith could be gone after one season - just like David Culley.

From NFL.com:

People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith, like David Culley a year ago, could be out after just one season -- one in which the Texans enter Week 18 with the NFL's worst record. No decision has been communicated to any of the parties, however.

It's been a disastrous season for the Texans who are likely to wrap up the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft this weekend.

However, firing back-to-back coaches after just one season would be a terrible look for the franchise.

Will Houston move on from Lovie Smith?