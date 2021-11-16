Interesting Name Emerges For USC Head Coaching Job

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s stock is rising, and USC may be taking notice.

Aranda‘s Bears pulled off a huge upset over No. 8 Oklahoma this past Saturday in Waco. And according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Baylor coach could be in play for USC’s job opening.

The noted college football reporter pointed out, ““When USC fired Clay Helton, Dave Aranda had a career record of 4-7. In the 2 months since, he’s led Baylor to an 8-2 record and now his coaching stock is soaring.”

When USC fired Clay Helton, Dave Aranda had a career record of 4-7. In the two months since, he's led Baylor to an 8-2 record and now his coaching stock is soaring. How Aranda became a favorite for the Trojans vacancy and what his situation is in Waco: https://t.co/almoqM6hZV — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2021

Aranda’s defense was able to keep Oklahoma to its lowest yardage total since 2014.

Following a 2-7 record to start in his 2020 season, the 45-year-old head coach has the Bears sitting at 8-2 this year. Good for No. 13 in the nation.

When Aranda’s name was being brought up for other possible openings a few weeks ago, the coach responded, “I love it here.”

“My family loves it here,” Aranda continued. “Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. Coming here has been an opportunity to grow.”

Dave Aranda's teams have been a problem for Oklahoma's offense the last 3 seasons 🔒🐻 pic.twitter.com/J4obkL0RUw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

That “growth” could eventually land Aranda at Southern Cal. Even with the program’s struggles to find footing since Pete Carroll’s departure, it’s still one of the most prestigious in college football.

When the USC Trojans are doing well, college football just feels different.

Some argue that USC needs to land a big name, perhaps from the NFL, due to the new NIL landscape shifting the power dynamics of the sport. That said, Pete Carroll wasn’t a hot name when he took the Trojans job.

And look how that turned out.