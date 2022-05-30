Investigation Requested For Champions League Final Mayhem

MADRID - MAY 6: A view of the adidas UEFA Champions league ball during the Champion's League Semi Final between Real Madrid and Juventus on May 6, 2003 at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the match 2-1. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

The 2022 Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was an amazing one to be sure. But chaos outside Stade de France marred the beginning of the game, causing massive delays. And Liverpool want to know why.

In a statement, Liverpool announced that it has officially requested a formal investigation into the issues their supporters faced in and around Stade de France before and during the game. They also called on fans who had issues to complete a feedback form as well as support the investigation.

"Liverpool FC is asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event," the team said.

"The club officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off."

Fans were made to wait outside in the hot sun for upwards of three hours with some gates not moving at all up until kickoff. French officials blamed a glut of fake tickets presented for the massive delays.

Footage also shows police assailing anxious fans with pepper spray. But the French officials maintain that police actions were done to mitigate death and serious injury that might occur from riots or brawling.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out on the Champions League Final mayhem, calling the situation "deeply upsetting and concerning."

Johnson urged UEFA officials to work with French officials on an investigation and publish their findings publicly.

But no matter what an investigation may yield (if there ever is one), it won't erase the startling memories of what happened two days ago.