IOC Makes Controversial Decision On Figure Skating Medal Ceremony

American figure skaters who claimed silver in this year’s team event will not receive their medals before the end of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has denied an appeal made by these nine U.S. figure skaters. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the decision to withhold the medals.

This decision comes as a result of a significant controversy involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The 15-year-old star tested positive for blood doping after the Russian Olympic Committee took home gold in the team event. The IOC says no medals will be awarded in any event that Valieva finished top three.

With the loss of this appeal, U.S. figure skaters may not receive their silver medals until months, or maybe even years, from now. On the other hand, the result of Valieva’s case may result in the American team receiving gold medals.

The U.S. skaters feel they should at least get their silver medals while they wait on the winding process of hearings and appeals.

“They should have a ceremony for the clean athletes that delivered. They deserve that,” American skater Brandon Frazier said.

For now, the U.S. team will go without their fairly-earned medals.