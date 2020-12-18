Iowa Announces Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Has Tested Positive

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19.

The program made the announcement to reporters on Friday morning.

Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, their scheduled game against Michigan this weekend had already been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines program. The cancelation was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Kirk Ferentz took the news in stride, accepting that cancelations were an inevitable possibility for this season.

“When it’s time to get back to work, we’ll get back to work,” Ferentz told reporters on Tuesday. “This is a bye week come early.”

Prior to Ferentz’ positive test, Iowa had been one of the most successful programs in the country at avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks. As of Thursday, the Hawkeyes hadn’t seen a single positive test all year.

The head coach’s diagnosis is likely an indicator of more cases to come. This week’s unexpected bye will give Iowa a much needed opportunity to fight through the impending outbreak and prepare for its upcoming bowl game.

Hopefully this extended break won’t stop the Hawkeyes momentum heading into the postseason though. After starting the season at 0-2, Kirk Ferentz and his squad went on a 6-0 tear to close out the year.

With a 6-2 record, No. 16 Iowa will likely land a solid bowl game appearance.