Iowa Athletic Director Addresses Big Ten's Expansion

IOWA CITY, IA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with athletic director Gary Barta prior to the match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats on October 26, 2013 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Big Ten's expansion to include UCLA and USC has the potential to raise the financial tides for all ships. So it should be no surprise how Iowa athletic director Gary Barta feels.

Speaking to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Barta said he was excited about the upcoming addition of the two Pac-12 titans.

"I'm very excited about the addition," Barta said.

But Barta also addressed the recent issue of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish potentially joining the conference or other Pac-12 schools joining too. Barta said that the Big Ten is not seeking new members, but that commissioner Kevin Warren is taking calls.

"At this point, the Big Ten is not seeking members. I know (the commissioner is) taking calls," he added.

Iowa has faced UCLA and USC a combined 19 times, with the Hawkeyes winning only six of those meetings.

The Hawkeyes last faced the Trojans in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, with Iowa coming out on top 49-24.

You'll have to go a little farther back into the history book to find Iowa's last meeting with UCLA. Their last meeting came in the 1986 Rose Bowl, with the Bruins cruising to a 45-28 win.

Iowa will get a lot more familiar with USC and UCLA in the years to come. But it may be a lot longer before any other schools follow them into the Big Ten.