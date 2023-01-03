Iowa Basketball Player Announces He's Taking Leave Of Absence

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 10: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big10 match-up on February 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery has announced that he's taking a leave of absence from the program.

The son of head coach Fran McCaffery revealed that he's been battling anxiety throughout the 2022-23 season. He says he thinks it's "not fair" to himself or his teammates to continue playing while he's not 100%.

"The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities," McCaffery wrote in an official statement.

The leave of absence is indefinite. He says it could last "two games, four games, or more."

McCaffery famously overcame thyroid cancer as a teenager and made his way onto the Hawkeyes' basketball team in 2019. He says his current mental health issues have nothing to due with his previous battle with cancer.

McCaffery is averaging a career-high 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds through 14 games this season.

Feel better soon, Patrick.