Iowa Changes Tipoff Times Ahead Of Impending Weather

The University of Iowa is reportedly adjusting Wednesday's doubleheader with severe weather incoming.

After previously scheduling late afternoon and evening games for their men's and women's basketball teams, changes are being made according to David Eickholt.

Per the Hawkeyes insider, "Due to forecasted inclement weather, Iowa men’s and women's basketball start times for Wednesday games have been moved up."

Reporting, "Tipoff for the women’s game against Dartmouth is now slated for 12:01 p.m. (CT) [and] men will play against Eastern Illinois will follow at 2:31 p.m. (CT)."

Parts of the midwest are expected to get hit with a ton of snowfall this week just in time for Christmas.

The weather in Iowa City is looking at extremely cold temperatures on top of the precipitation with a forecasted high of 7 and Thursday night temperatures that could dip into the minus-10 range.

Both of Iowa's teams are off to a good start to the season with 8-3 and 9-3 records respectively.