Iowa Fans Praying For The McCaffery Family Tonight

IOWA CITY, IOWA- DECEMBER 08: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes hugs his son Patrick MCaffery #22 after securing his 500th career win during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on December 8, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Matthew Holst/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery announced he's taking a leave of absence from the program.

The son of head coach Fran McCaffery, Pat said he's been struggling with his anxiety. As such, he hasn't been able to prepare and play the way he wants, which is why he's taking some time away.

"I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court," he wrote. "It's not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities."

Fans are hoping for the best for Patrick and his family.

"Kudos to you young man. I appreciate the bravery to talk about your own mental health needs. We need more people like you to speak openly. Keep working on your own wellbeing," said one fan.

"And prayers to Coach and Mrs McCaffery as well. It's not easy watching your child in pain and they are also deserving of grace and love," another fan said.

"Take care of yourself first guys. We will be here to support you," said a third.

Fans are certainly hoping the best for McCaffery tonight.