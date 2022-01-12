The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Iowa Football Received Huge Boost For 2022 Today

A group of Iowa Hawkeyes football helmets.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

He’s back. On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes announced that linebacker Jack Campbell is returning to Iowa for one more season.

Per the program’s official handle, “Jack is Back. He led the nation in total tackles in 2021, and he’ll be back in the Black & Gold in 2022.” The team also shared a statement from the LB himself.

“First off, I just wanted to say thank you to my teammates and the coaching staff for making it such a memorable year. I made so many memories with a great group of me.”

“With that being said,” he continued. “I’ve made the easy choice of coming back and continuing to be a Hawkeye. The University of Iowa has given me so many blessings. This state and the people in it are the best in America, hands down.”

Concluding, “I’m excited to get back to work!”

Campbell joins fellow defensive standout Riley Moss as key contributors coming back to the Hawkeyes squad next season.

In 2021, he finished as the nation’s leading tackler. Racking up 143 tackles, including an 18-tackle game against Colorado State.

Iowa will look to defend its Big Ten West title after a remarkable 10-4 season.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.