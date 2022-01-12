Iowa Football Received Huge Boost For 2022 Today

He’s back. On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes announced that linebacker Jack Campbell is returning to Iowa for one more season.

Per the program’s official handle, “Jack is Back. He led the nation in total tackles in 2021, and he’ll be back in the Black & Gold in 2022.” The team also shared a statement from the LB himself.

“First off, I just wanted to say thank you to my teammates and the coaching staff for making it such a memorable year. I made so many memories with a great group of me.”

Jack is Back. He led the nation in total tackles in 2021, and he'll be back in the Black & Gold in 2022.@jackcampbell133 | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/6v43J605BE — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 12, 2022

“With that being said,” he continued. “I’ve made the easy choice of coming back and continuing to be a Hawkeye. The University of Iowa has given me so many blessings. This state and the people in it are the best in America, hands down.”

Concluding, “I’m excited to get back to work!”

One last Ride! Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/i3qOUR5HSv — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) January 5, 2022

Campbell joins fellow defensive standout Riley Moss as key contributors coming back to the Hawkeyes squad next season.

In 2021, he finished as the nation’s leading tackler. Racking up 143 tackles, including an 18-tackle game against Colorado State.

Iowa will look to defend its Big Ten West title after a remarkable 10-4 season.