Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State Spartans November 12, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Reese Strickland/Getty Images)

Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game.

On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain for the game. Jackson was an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes for over 20 years, coaching running backs in three different decades before retiring in 2008.

"Excited to welcome back longtime assistant coach, Carl Jackson, this Saturday as our honorary captain!" the team said in a statement. "Jackson spent 22 seasons on the Hawkeye Football staff and was part of five B1G Championships before retiring in 2008."

Jackson first joined Iowa in 1979 as one of the top assistants to the late-great Hayden Fry. He would serve as running backs coach and offensive coordinator until joining the San Francisco 49ers from 1992 to 1996, winning a Super Bowl ring in 1994.

After a year at Texas, Carl Jackson returned to Iowa in 1999 under newly-hired head coach Kirk Ferentz. He remained on Ferentz's staff until retiring in 2008.

In his 22 years at Iowa, the Hawkeyes won five Big Ten titles and reached the Rose Bowl three times. Iowa had 11 top 25 finishes while Jackson was on staff.

Given the struggles that Iowa has had on offense this season, maybe bringing in an assistant who helped shape the team into a powerhouse can give them some good luck.

Iowa play Nevada at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.