Iowa Has Announced Several Changes To Football Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes will reportedly be shifting around their football schedule over the next handful of years.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Iowa will move its 2025 home game against Northern Illinois to 2026, its COVID-canceled game vs. the Huskies to 2029 and added 2027 home game with Ball State.

This news comes on a day that the ACC announced major changes to its scheduling format and conference model.

Iowa is slated to play all of its out-of-conference games in the first three weeks of the season in 2022. Starting out with North Dakota State, Iowa State and Nevada.

The rest of the season will feature battles against Big Ten opponents. With road tests against Rutgers, Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue and Minnesota. And home battles versus Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 10-2 last year, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship before falling to No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.